Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,602,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of Texas Instruments worth $288,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after buying an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 497.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,556 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.65.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.2 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $157.00 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

