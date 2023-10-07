Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 1,368 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $157.00 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.65.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

