Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,413,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,476 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

BATS EFG opened at $86.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day moving average of $93.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

