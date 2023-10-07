Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $3,168,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,885,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $3,168,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,885,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 719,316 shares of company stock valued at $156,051,377 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $207.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $201.76 billion, a PE ratio of 130.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.