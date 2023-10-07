Leo Brokerage LLC Has $925,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Leo Brokerage LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. DZ Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.73.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $260.53 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

