Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 29,081 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,974,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after acquiring an additional 634,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,560,765,000 after acquiring an additional 704,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after buying an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,463,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,269,319,000 after buying an additional 191,640 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $312.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.45. The stock has a market cap of $207.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

