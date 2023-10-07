Leo Brokerage LLC Buys 102 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Leo Brokerage LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $312.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.13 and its 200 day moving average is $301.45.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

