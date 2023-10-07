Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,043 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $98,698,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $11,384,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $260.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $826.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.59.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.73.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

