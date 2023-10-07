Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $148.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $261.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

