WT Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WT Wealth Management reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.0% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.73.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $260.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.59. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $826.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

