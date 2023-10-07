AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $44,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,297,000 after buying an additional 12,515,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $148.24 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $261.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.89 and a 200-day moving average of $147.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.