DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $40,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 625,755 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $128,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 802,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $164,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,280 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 83.5% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 31,014 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.97.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $202.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

