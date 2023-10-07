Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $807,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after buying an additional 84,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after buying an additional 192,447 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,520,000 after buying an additional 171,350 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,014,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,746,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.43. The company had a trading volume of 823,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,499. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $201.72 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.44 and a 200 day moving average of $232.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

