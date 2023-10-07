11,465 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $185.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.