Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 2.6% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.4 %

SYK opened at $265.85 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $203.23 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.82 and a 200-day moving average of $286.45. The stock has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.77.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

