Financial & Tax Architects LLC Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 1.8% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,257 shares of company stock valued at $8,314,654 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $364.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.13. The company has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.