Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 264,407 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,074,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,407 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.53% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $497,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $92.77 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.37 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average of $97.54.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

