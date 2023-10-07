iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.6% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $92.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.54. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

