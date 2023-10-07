Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $1.67 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $565.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $542.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $536.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $601.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

