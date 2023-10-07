Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.0% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.03.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.9 %

Blackstone stock opened at $105.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

