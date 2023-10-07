Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 4,700 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.15.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.94. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The company has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

