Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 588 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105,707 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,281,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,187,000 after purchasing an additional 67,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,983 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $113.07 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.