Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,618 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.6% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.64. The company has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

