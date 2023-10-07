Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,572,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $2,005,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $271.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.74. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

