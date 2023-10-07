Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,286 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.64.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

