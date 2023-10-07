39,519 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $209.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.71. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.13.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

