Eads & Heald Wealth Management Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.7% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.8% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.7 %

C stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.14. The company has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.14 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

