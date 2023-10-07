United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 2,178 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,218 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after buying an additional 151,185 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $69.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.09. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

