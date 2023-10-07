Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 19,961 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,961 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $28,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $143.17 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $101.64 and a twelve month high of $159.50. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.67 and a 200 day moving average of $128.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.