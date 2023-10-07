NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.40.

Shares of NXPI opened at $199.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $225.57. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 185,550 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 814.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 75,010 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

