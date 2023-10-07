StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.04.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $120.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Ossiam boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

