MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.31

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.31 and traded as high as $12.81. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 44,720 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MV Oil Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $153.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MV Oil Trust by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in MV Oil Trust by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

