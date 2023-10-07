Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $3.19 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $68.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

