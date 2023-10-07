Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up 2.1% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $18,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Fastenal by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,525,000 after buying an additional 4,903,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 593.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,323,000 after buying an additional 1,385,581 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 764.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,677 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.54.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.