Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases Shares of 1,892 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.87.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average of $101.27. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.