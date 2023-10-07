Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 65,204 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,669,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,204 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $188,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,687,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,084,000 after purchasing an additional 319,755 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,211 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,503,000 after purchasing an additional 108,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,396,000 after acquiring an additional 314,252 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

