Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $399.83 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,543,774 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,906 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Walmart worth $399,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,190,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $658,604,000 after acquiring an additional 75,027 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5,152.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Walmart Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $156.41 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $420.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.74 and a 200-day moving average of $154.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

