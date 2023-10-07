Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.8% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,223,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $244,662,000 after buying an additional 68,237 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.28.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LOW opened at $199.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $115.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

