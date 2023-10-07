United Asset Strategies Inc. Reduces Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 225.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $493.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $370.93 and a 52 week high of $524.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.43. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.93.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

