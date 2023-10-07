Financial & Tax Architects LLC Has $8.72 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 2.7% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 99,906.5% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,097,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 345,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,121,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,359,000 after acquiring an additional 135,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $87.12 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.26.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.