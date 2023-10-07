Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,927,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,539 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $217,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $1,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $110.82 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $118.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.88 and its 200 day moving average is $110.62. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,246 shares of company stock valued at $11,223,595. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

