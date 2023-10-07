Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,002,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,265 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.32% of Fiserv worth $252,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 21.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,557,000 after purchasing an additional 266,154 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,130,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 11.9% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 760,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,962,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 631,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $113.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FISV

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.