Buffington Mohr McNeal Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $212.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

