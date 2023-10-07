Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,147,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,712 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.34% of Comcast worth $587,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $179.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

