Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,631,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,458 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $688,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $244.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $218.25 and a one year high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

