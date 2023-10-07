Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 1,407 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in 3M by 102,920.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after buying an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 112.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,461,000 after buying an additional 966,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

NYSE:MMM opened at $88.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $133.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

