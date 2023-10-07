Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3,310.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.96. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.46 and a 200 day moving average of $135.29.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.