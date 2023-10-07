Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $246.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.28.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.62.

Get Our Latest Report on ADP

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.