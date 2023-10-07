Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 163.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.06.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $187.36 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.83. The company has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

