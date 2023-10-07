General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 97.8% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $111.47 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $48.98 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.84 and its 200-day moving average is $106.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

